Red Bull Culture Clash Makes Its Return To ATL This November

Red Bull Culture Clash, an event inspired by the “soundclash” battle scene first popularized in Jamaica, will make its return to Atlanta next month and will feature four popular crews facing off for the title of winner. With the clashing quartet highlighting the sounds of Dancehall, Reggaeton, Amapiano, and Hip-Hop, the crews will be assisted in their respective genres with notable fixtures of the scene.

On November 4, Rum Punch Brunch, Mashup Sessions, Bamba Tuesdays, and Perreo404, all known for throwing some of the hottest parties throughout Atlanta, will face off at the Gateway Center Arena with a special performance lined up.

Rum Punch Brunch, with DJs Tony Matterhorn and Willy Chin, will feature during its set Jamaican dancehall artist and producer Serani, Mashup Sessions will bring Young Nudy onstage with DJs Unruely and The Canterbury Tales. Bamba Tuesdays will take the stage with Afro B, with DJs Kash, DangerVybz, and Polish providing the sounds, and Perreo404 will be joined by Bad Bunny collaborator DJ Luian with assistance from DJ EU and Nino Augustine.

Along with the Red Bull Culture Clash featured crews, Atlanta legends Crime Mob will put on a performance with original members Diamond, Lil’ Jay, M.I.G., Money Blacc (Cyco Blacc), and Princess. Serving as hosts will be Jessie Woo and Paige Shari and DJ Jay Shale will provide the vibes for fans before and between sets.

Red Bull Culture Clash first kicked off in Atlanta in 2017 and returned the following year with Dancehall crew Unruly winning the battle in its first year with Frequent Fliers taking the title in 2018. The event returned to the States last year with events held in New York and Los Angeles.

“Super excited to be a part of Red Bull Culture Clash this year because I’ve been a team member a few years back with Mike WiLL (Made-It) and the Eardrummers. Now it’s time to lead the charge for my own team,” DJ Kash of Bamba Tuesdays said in a statement. “Red Bull Culture Clash is like a legit gladiator battle for DJs, producers, and whatever you do creatively in the music. For me, this is super important because this lets you know where you stand as far as how to rock a crowd.”

“Red Bull Culture Clash is an important event in Atlanta because it highlights all the people that are doing movements in the city of Atlanta – that are really putting on for the culture of the city and showcasing all the vibes and sounds of our cultures,” added DJ EU, who won Red Bull 3Style in Atlanta in 2013. “Red Bull Culture Clash takes me back to my Red Bull 3Style battling days, but this time it’s not one person – it’s the crew and I could not be happier to be repping the Latinos in Atlanta with my Perreo404 crew.”

Tickets are on sale right now. To get yours, follow this link.

