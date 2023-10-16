Amazon Music To Stream Nas And Wu-Tang Clan Concert

CLOSE

Hip-Hop fans are in for a treat. Amazon is set to livestream a show from Nas and Wu-Tang Clan’s N.Y. State of Mind Tour.

Hip Hop N More is reporting that the streaming platform is giving the culture an opportunity to attend one of the most anticipated concerts of the year virtually. In an effort to further honor the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, Amazon will telecast their respective sets from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This is a special date as De La Soul will join the bill as special guests.

Originally announced in February of 2022 the N.Y. State of Mind Tour brings two of the most iconic brands in Rap music together for their first ever co-headlining effort. The outing proved to be a major success; so much so the concert series was extended into 2023 with international dates. Produced by Live Nation this year’s run kicked off on Tuesday, May 9th in Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena. It has since traveled to New Zealand, Europe, and came back to the United States back in September.

Amazon Music will stream the N.Y. State of Mind Tour on Wednesday, October 18 at 8PM PST.

