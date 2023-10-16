‘Monarch,’ ‘Spider-Man 2’ & More Cool Trailers That Debuted At New York Comic Con 2023

CLOSE

This past weekend the October ritual known as Comic Con in New York City has come and gone and while comic book heads, fanboys and cosplay fanatics got their fill of entertainment related goodness, we were also left with a bevy of trailers for movies, shows and video games that will be releasing in the near future.

While many of the trailers we were treated to were projects we were already familiar with, fans did appreciate surprise announcements such as the brand new series for Dragonball Z dubbed DAIMA, a better look at the new Godzilla series, Monarch, and our first look at some new Spider-Man suits for Playstation’s highly anticipated Spider-Man 2 video game set to release this Friday (October 20).

With all that being said, check out the trailers that had comic book fans and social media buzzing below

DRAGON BALL DAIMA

Five years after the highly popular Dragon Ball Super went off the air, fans of the decades old Japanese cartoon series were thrilled to learn that a brand new series starring your favorite Super Saiyans would be returning in 2024 and judging from the trailer it’s going to be quite the interesting ride as Goku and company will be turning into children?! Aw man, what did the Dragon Ball gang get themselves into this time?

MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS

What does a secret society known as Monarch have in connection to Godzillas and the titans of old? We have no idea but this new Apple+ series promises to answer those questions and we can’t wait to see how this one unfolds. We just hope to get lots of monster action when it’s all said and done and judging from the new trailer, we will.

THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON (THE BOOK OF CAROL) SEASON 2 TRAILER

The Walking Dead might not be enjoying the popularity it has in years past, but that isn’t stopping AMC from keeping the spinoff series coming. This time around fan favorite character Carol will be getting burn as she ventures through the land of the dead and does what she can to survive in a world where the term “zombie” doesn’t even exist. Ain’t that some sh*t?

THE WALKING DEAD: THE ONES WHO LIVE

Rick Grimes returns and it looks like he’s going to be having the reunion we’ve all been waiting for as he and Michonne seem destined to once again be the power couple of The Walking Dead universe. After what happened with Papoose and Remy Ma, we need this!!

FEAR THE WALKING DEAD

The first spinoff show from The Walking Dead is finally coming to an end, but what does that mean for its main characters? We don’t know but it should be interesting to see how it all wraps after 8 years of primetime drama and goriness.

MARVEL’S WEREWOLF BY NIGHT IN COLOR

Marvel Studio’s Werewolf By Night didn’t make much noise when it hit Disney+ last year, but now that they’ve decided to make the black-and-white series into a full-on colorful affair, maybe more people will tune in and get to talking. Probably not, though.

SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF

This fool is still fighting for Ramona’s love?! Just move on, b.

PLAYSTATION’S SPIDER-MAN 2

Spider-Man in the classic black symboite suit will be joining Miles Morales’ Spidey to take on their iconic foe, Venom in Playstation’s upcoming Spider-Man 2. Sign. Us. Up.

SPIDER-MAN 2 NEW SPIDEY SUITS REVEAL

Players will be able to use various Spider-Man suits in the upcoming Spider-Man 2 for the Playstation 5 and during Comic Con, two brand new suits were revealed and we can’t wait to give them a twirl.

‘Monarch,’ ‘Spider-Man 2’ & More Cool Trailers That Debuted At New York Comic Con 2023 was originally published on hiphopwired.com