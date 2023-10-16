Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has Gone Independent, Will Be Funding Her Next Album

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is officially a free agent and is using her money to get her next project out.

On a recent Instagram Live session, Thee Stallion revealed to her loyal Hotties that she has gone independent. No longer having a label means she will be footing the bill to get her next project out.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because you know we trying to get off… Y’all know what’s the tea,” the Houston Hip-Hop star said.

The “Big Ole Freak” crafter also added that she would be paying for the studio time, music videos, and marketing for the yet-to-be-named project that she could possibly already be teasing in previous IG posts.

“The next s**t y’all about to see ’bout to be all straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s brain and Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. Yes, we are in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion & Her Drama With Her Label

The news of Thee Stallion going independent should surprise no one, and she has been engaged in a very public battle with Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment.

The rapper claimed her last project, Traumazine, which has been certified gold by the RIAA, was the previous project to fulfill her contractual obligation.

Crawford argued the project before Traumazine, Something For The Hotties, did not qualify as an album; thus, Megan Thee Stallion did not fulfill her contractual obligations.

Thee Stallion also accused her former label of trying to sabotage her career and acting funny with her money. She was granted a restraining order by a judge in 2022.

The news also has some on social media reacting, being loud and wrong, mainly directing energy towards Roc Nation, which manages Thee Stallion and has nothing to do with funding her music projects.

As long as Thee Stallion is mentally in a good space, we are happy she has finally rid herself of Carl Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment.

—

Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Has Gone Independent, Will Be Funding Her Next Album was originally published on hiphopwired.com