Terrell Owens Got Hit With A Car After Pickup Basketball Game Argument

During his 15-season stint in the NFL, Terrell Owens proved to be one of the most polarizing superstars the game had ever seen, and it seems like his reputation has followed him over to the (recreational) basketball court. The Hall of Fame wide receiver got into an argument that could’ve easily cost him his life.

TMZ is reporting that this past Monday night (October 16), Terrell Owens got into an altercation on a Calabasas basketball court during a simple pickup game with another individual and after exchanging some heated words, the individual in question hopped in his car and went for Owen’s knees, allegedly. Though Owens is far removed from his NFL days, the man still needs his knees for getting around, but the assailant seemed to think otherwise.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the incident unfolded around 9 pm in the 2600 block of Rondell Street, off Las Virgenes Road and though Owens was hit by the moving vehicle, he wasn’t injured and didn’t need any kind of medical attention.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement says officers took a report for assault with a deadly weapon … though no arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing.

Owens, of course, has been involved in several, similar bizarre incidents since his retirement … back in 2022, he got into a wild argument with a female neighbor that actually led to criminal charges for the woman.

Then, later that year, he was involved in a fistfight with a heckler outside of a CVS.

Owens, who last played in the NFL in the 2010 season, has said in both cases he did nothing wrong.

Terrell Owens gotta stop beefing with people that have nothing to lose. Regardless if he didn’t start any of these altercations, that doesn’t mean he needs to add fuel to a fire that leads to any kind of unnecessary smoke. Just sayin.’

We’re just glad the man didn’t sustain any serious injuries as a result of the attempted hit-and-run.

What do y’all think of Terrell Owens getting into these kind of altercations in his post-NFL days? Is he inviting these things with his personality or are people picking on him for the heck of it? Let us know in the comments section below.

