Joe Budden Brushes Off JR Writer Calling Him Out

Joe Budden is no longer pursuing his rapping career but his formidable past as a lyricist still follows him as he continues to rise in the podcasting ranks. Via his eponymously named podcast, Joe Budden drew the ire of JR Writer, who returned sharp barbs in the direction of the retired artist turned broadcaster.

On episode 666 of The Joe Budden Podcast during the show’s ending segment “Sleepers” where the cast plays songs people may have missed or need to know about, QueenzFlip chose JR Writer’s track “Presidential” featuring fellow Dipset alum Hell Rell & 40 Cal. Budden, who didn’t enjoy the song, asked QueenFlip to cut off the track along with some choice words.

Writer caught wind of Budden’s jab and posted then deleted an Instagram Stories entry stating, “Joe Budden has never been a better Rapper than me in his life. His music run wasn’t better. His group run wasn’t better. His freestyle wasn’t better. And I rap better than he has ever rapped RIGHT NOW! Stop speaking on me.”

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Writer continued to fire shots at Budden’s rapping ability in a now-deleted post. Budden answered with, “Now JR……. You don’t even believe what you’re typing to me lol.”

JR Writer is more active on the music front than Joe Budden and continues to use social media to push new music with promises of new tunes — no word yet if anything will be aimed at his latest nemesis.

