NBA Superstar Joel Embiid Is Nearing A Sneaker Deal With… Skechers?

Just when it looked like the New York Knicks Julius Randle was going to be the face of Skechers basketball division, rumors are swirling that the NBA’s 2022-2023 MVP is about to ink a deal with the brand known for making mom and old people sneakers (no shots).

On Tuesday, (Oct. 18), NBA insider Shams Charania took to Twitter to reveal that Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid was close to walking away from Under Armour and inking a sneaker deal with Skechers just weeks after Julius Randle and Terrance Mann joined their growing basketball family. As to why Embiid would leave Under Armour for a brand that has even less popularity out on these playgrounds is anyone’s guess, but best believe it has something to do with the size of that bag that’s dangling on the other side of that contract.

According to The Athletic, the deal isn’t done just yet but Joel is already testing some Skechers while out on the hardwood floor.

The Athletic reports:

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, the NBA’s reigning MVP, is nearing a deal to become Skechers’ star pitchman, industry sources briefed on the talks told The Athletic. A deal has not been signed yet, but Embiid wore a Skechers shoe for the first time during 76ers practice Wednesday with the brand’s performance staff on site as he begins to test out the sneaker, sources said. Embiid will begin wearing the new Skechers shoe in games once the deal is fully complete, according to a source.

Man, if Skechers can create a pair of sneakers that can keep Joel Embiid from re-injuring his knees, legs or back we’re all for it because that man stays missing games every year with some kind of injury.

Regardless of how we may feel or how Joel may get clowned on social media, the man is about his coin and if Skechers is offering a helluva payday for his services while providing him with some state of the art silhouettes that can support his 7′ 0″ and 280 pound frame, why not?

Go get them buckets in some mom sneakers, sir.

What do y’all think of Joel Embiid signing with Skechers? Let us know in the comments section below.

NBA Superstar Joel Embiid Is Nearing A Sneaker Deal With… Skechers? was originally published on hiphopwired.com