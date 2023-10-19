Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2023 Returns To Downtown Washington This Weekend

CLOSE

Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2023 makes its return to the downtown section of Washington, D.C. for an event full of high-powered grooves from a pair of legends in the DJ space. On Saturday (Oct. 21), Moodymann will close that night’s set and on Sunday (Oct. 22), Miguel Migs featuring Lisa Shaw will close things out.

Now in its third year, Rock The Park DC, in conjunction with DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID), this year’s events will be another stacked two-day event at Franklin Park that the entire family can attend. On the opening day, the talented MuMu Fresh will welcome local favorites DJ Miss Her and Go-Go legends Trouble Funk to the stage. Los Angeles musician Dam-Funk will also be delighting the crowd.

On Sunday, Reesa Renee is hosting the day and will bring Washington, D.C. native DJ Keenan Orr to spin a set ahead of Los Angeles’ J. Rocc and Philadelphia’s Rich Medina ahead of the closing act.

Rock The Park WKNDR is curated once again by Abby O’Neill and Adrian Loving. The pair offered statements regarding this weekend’s event along with what it means to bring the event back to the city during a rather important weekend celebrating one of the top HBCUs in the nation.

“Rock the Park DC resonates with the heartbeat of our city, evolving into a beloved annual tradition that captures the very essence of DC’s pulse and love of music. As we embark on the third year of our free two-day festival, we’re thrilled to infuse the infectious rhythms of house music, Go-Go, funk, and hip-hop with an electrifying and idyllic lineup,” Abby O’Neill said. “Leave your stresses at home and come let it all out on the dance floor.”

Loving adds, “We are super amped to have such an amazing lineup this year. These artists and DJs are the best in class! As a Howard University alum, the timing for our festival couldn’t be better! I am honored to encourage celebration and fellowship with my fellow Bison and give a nod to the thousands of alumni visiting DC for Howard Homecoming.”

Gerren Price, DowntownDC BID’s President and CEO also shared a statement.

“We’re thrilled to host Rock the Park DC once again in Franklin Park, particularly as it overlaps with one of the city’s biggest local weekends: Howard University Homecoming. This October’s gathering will continue the excellence of this three-year-old signature BID event, and we are beyond excited to present local and national performers for free cultural and musical programming that will bring the city together to dance,” Price said.

To attend this year’s Rock The Park WKNDR event, click here to get all the information you’ll need for this free event.

—

Photo: Tiffany Drayton for DowntownDC Business Improvement District/BID

Rock The Park DC WKNDR 2023 Returns To Downtown Washington This Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com