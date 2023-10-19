Cesar Pina, DJ Envy’s Real Estate Business Partner Arrested On Fraud Charges

CLOSE

Morrrrrrnnninnngg everybody, or good afternoon, D J Envy’s real estate business partner, Cesar Pina, found himself in a pair of handcuffs due to fraud charges.

Spotted on HipHopDX via an RLS Media report, the New Jersey real estate property investor was arrested on charges concerning a wire fraud scheme.

According to the report, the 45-year-old was released on a $1 million secured bond and must wear an ankle monitoring device so they can keep tabs on him.

Per HipHopDX, Pina is accused of using his social media reach to hoodwink and bamboozle his followers by promising high investment returns.

Several people are accusing Pina of tricking them out of millions of dollars.

DJ Envy Could Be In Big Trouble

So, how is DJ Envy involved? The popular morning radio host could be in some deep trouble because he and Pina used to hold seminars across the country, and he could be a part of the scheme to defraud investors.

Against his legal team and co-host Charlamagne Tha God’s advice, Envy used his morning show to address the allegations against him.

Per HipHopDX:

“Let me explain some things,” he began. “So Cesar and myself did seminars. Now, the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate. Things that I didn’t know when I was buying my first home.

“So I did these seminars and brought industry professionals to all these seminars, whether it was real estate agents from different markets, contractors, money lenders. I even brought Auction.com to actually show people how to purchase houses online.”

He continued: “Now Cesar, if he took money, I wasn’t privy to it nor did I even know. But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn’t see a dollar of return.

“For anybody to say I was involved, that’s totally not true. I would never. I’ve been on radio close to 30 years, and never in my 30 years’ time did I do nothing but try to uplift people… And I would never take a dollar from somebody.”

Envy double-downed on his innocence in the matter, claiming “it’s not true at all” that he was privy to what was Pina was doing, adding that his former business partner wrote an affidavit saying, “DJ Envy, RaaShaun Casey had no knowledge of me investing people’s money.”

We shall see how this continues to play out.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cesar Pina, DJ Envy’s Real Estate Business Partner Arrested On Fraud Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com