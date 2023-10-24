2 Chainz & Lil Wayne Drop First Single “Presha”

CLOSE

Recently, 2 Chainz dropped a bomb on the Hip-Hop world when he revealed that he and Lil Wayne would be reuniting to release the long awaited album, WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE.

Coming three years after the drop of their first collaborative album, ColleGrove, not only did 2 Chainz stun everyone with the reveal about the album, but also with the news that WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE would be releasing in just a matter of weeks on November 17th. With the release date quickly approaching, the duo have just dropped off the first single off their highly anticipated project in “Presha” which they’re set to perform on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon later tonight (October 20) to get the buzz growing.

Fans of the rappers can pre-order WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE now and can even buy exclusive merchandise for the album on 2 Chainz website here. Don’t say we ain’t never looked out for ya.

Check out 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s “Presha” below and let us know if you’ll be checking for WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE in the comments section below and what kind of expectations you have for the album.

