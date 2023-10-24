Yung Bleu Arrested After Alleged Child Custody Fight

CLOSE

Yung Bleu was arrested for battery of a woman after an alleged fight concerning child custody in Georgia.

According to reports, the rapper Yung Bleu was reportedly arrested after a confrontation with a young woman in an apparent custody dispute in Georgia on Sunday (October 15). Yung Bleu, aka Jeremy Biddle, was charged with misdemeanor battery.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office told the press that officers had responded to a 911 call made from a home in Gainesville. Upon arrival, a woman there claimed that Yung Bleu had shown up at the home unannounced and declared that he would be taking the ten-year-old child living there back with him. It was then that she got into an argument with the rapper, who she alleges picked her up and threw her onto the ground, causing her to injure her right hip and shoulder. The woman refused to go to the hospital but was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.

The unidentified woman then told officers that Yung Bleu did take the child with him, but then he returned soon after before leaving again without the child. Shortly after that, the “You’re Mines Still” rapper spoke with the authorities and agreed to turn himself in. He was charged and booked into the Hall County Jail, obtaining his release a few days later after posting a $2,400 bond.

The news comes as rumors have swirled of a potential divorce between Yung Bleu and his wife, Tiemeria after she accused him of cheating. The rapper also pushed back against the allegations of assault in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing:

“I’m off this internet thing but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu. I cherish women and I’m completely innocent. Just no [sic] this about to be one of toughest times to be a fan of mines because ima about to go into another bracket as an OWNER and entrepreneur and people hate and you know! THEY. Hate that.”

