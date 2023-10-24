Lil Wayne Hilariously Reacts To Hollywood Wax Museum Figure: “Dat Sh*T Ain’t Me”

CLOSE

Getting your likeness immortalized wax is a massive accomplishment, but it absolutely sucks when your wax figure is a hot a** mess.

Lil Wayne didn’t bite his tongue when reacting to a photo of his wax figure.

The 41-year-old rapper had a hilarious and understandable reaction to his wax “replica” of himself currently living at Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

“Sorry wax museum but dat shit ain’t me! You tried tho and I appreciate the effort,” the “A Milli” crafter wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, October 23.

According to PEOPLE, Lil Wayne’s ugly a** wax figure has been on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum since the summer of 2022, according to a video shared on TikTok.

With most things on social media, things posted years ago, somehow find a way to go viral as if the news happened today.

The Rock Also Has A Suspect Wax Figure

Lil Wayne is not the first prominent figure to get a wax figure of themselves that looks absolutely nothing like them. Just recently, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s wax figure came under scrutiny from social media and the actor himself due to its lack of melanin.

The 51-year-old WWE wrestler turned Hollywood action star reshared a video of comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. ripping the wax figure to shreds.

In the caption for the post, The Rock wrote:

I knew my boy @jamesjeffersonj had this Rock wax statue in his roasting crosshairs . Is this how y’all felt when you lost the Little Mermaid?’ legit belly laughed at this

For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France so we can work at ‘updating,’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color .

And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself

The Grevin Museum smelt what The Rock was cooking and said it would update wax figure writing in a statement to Deadline:

Dwayne Johnson is right and we noticed it and will obviously remedy it as quickly as possible and send him new photos once completed.

We are waiting for him when he will come to Paris and the Grévin Wax Museum to celebrate that with a cup of champagne.

We need these wax museums to stop playing in our faces.

