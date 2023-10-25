CLOSE

LeBron James continues to ball off the court. He recently starred in a Louis Vuitton campaign and pulled up to the season opener wearing over $28K in LV.

High Snobiety is reporting that the Los Angeles Laker is the face of a new advertising rollout by the French brand. The label has leased several high profile out of home billboard advertisements throughout New York City. First appearing on Tuesday, October 24 the visual captures the National Basketball League legend wearing a black suit, white dress shirt and black tie accompanied by a gold colored brooch. Over his shoulder he is carrying the Louis Vuitton Speedy Bag in red.

The timing for the advertisements seems to be purposeful as the 2023-2024 season starts this week. As spotted on TMZ LeBron James arrived to Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado wearing some pieces from the 2024 spring summer menswear collection. The outfit included a digitized Damoflage jacket, Super Vision sunglasses, a green Speedy Bandouliere 40 bag used to go over the shoulder, Checker Derby shoes and a small hard trunk case.

LeBron James is in great company when it comes to the talent Pharrell Williams has recruited to represent the luxury apparel goods label since replacing the late great Virgil Abloh. Earlier this year Rihanna starred in a separate campaign that also focused on the iconic Speedy Bag. You can watch the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 runway show here.

LeBron James Stars In New Louis Vuitton Campaign, Wears $28K LV Outfit To Season Opener was originally published on hiphopwired.com