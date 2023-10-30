Jeezy Announces He’s Left Def Jam, New Double Album Out Friday

CLOSE

Jeezy has been busy lately. On Monday (Oct. 30), the Snowman announced that he has departed his longtime Def Jam recording home, but is nevertheless dropping a new double album on Friday, November 3.

The new project from the Atlanta rapper is called I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget and is being released via his own label, CTE New World, and in partnership with Stem Distribution. Jeezy’s entire solo career (on a major label) up until now has been with Def Jam, beginning with his critically acclaimed 2005 debut Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 and concluding with 2020’s The Recession 2.

For his thirteen album, the I Might Forgive… portion of the project will feature production from ATL Jacob, Ricky Polo, Cubeatz, Hendrix and more. However, the But I Don’t Forget side is wholly produced by The J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, who are longtime collaborators with the Snowman and have also crafted beats for the likes of Rick Ross, Mary J. Blige and Drake.

In August he dropped his memoir, Adversity For Sale, where he detailed using therapy to deal all the struggle he's had in his life. Most recently, he filed for divorce from his wife Jeannie Mai after two years of marraige.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” said Jeezy in a statement. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

The topic, and more, will surely permeate his new music.

The full tracklist to I Might Forgive…But I Don’t Forget is below.

“I Might Forgive…”

1. I Might Forgive

2. My Name

3. No Complaining

4. They Don’t Love Me

5. Trust No One

6. Sad

7. Couldn’t Lose if I Tried

8. Rewrite History

9. Never Had a Bad Day in My Life

10. This Too Shall Pass

11. Don’t Deserve Me

12. If I’m Being Honest

13. Don’t Cheat

14. Shine On Me

15. Keep The Change

“But I Don’t Forget”

1. Delusional

2. Nothin to Prove

3. Titanic

4. Everything About Me Is True

5. Expectations

6. Claim to Fame

7. What I Gotta Do

8. My Intentions

9. Never Be a Fan

10. Sade

11. Don’t Let Up

12. Since Pac Died

13. Free Champagne

14. No Choice

