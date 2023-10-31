DJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana Hurl Homophobic Slurs At One Another

CLOSE

DJ Akademiks is embroiled in a war of words with Saucy Santana that took a turn after the pair began slinging homophobic slurs towards each other. The beef stems from DJ Akademiks throwing shots at City Girls, and group member Yung Miami is a close friend of Saucy Santana.

It appears that the issue was sparked over the weekend after DJ Akademiks took to his Twitch stream to review the new City Girls album, RAW (an acronym for Real Ass Whores). Ak was no fan of the album, despite it landing on the Billboard 200 charts, and delivered his critique in a brash fashion as he’s known to do.

Catching wind of Ak’s review, Saucy Santana called the streamer the “f-word” slur over him attacking Yung Miami, the City Girls, and GloRilla, harping on the fact that Ak had a lot of smoke for women rappers.

Akademiks went on a signature rant during a Twitch stream and flung a number of homophobic slurs, including using a term that comes from Jamaican patois among other choice terms. Ak then invited Santana to his streaming headquarters for the pair to have it out, which Santana took as an invitation to throw hands.

GloRilla also got into the mix via X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a reply that Santana requoted that some took as a shot at Ak before actually addressing the media figure by name.

We’re almost certain that this won’t be the last of this back-and-forth between DJ Akademiks and Saucy Santana.

