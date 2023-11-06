CLOSE

Tupac Shakur’s legacy will continue live on in a city that gave him his musical start. A street in Oakland is being renamed after the Rap legend.

The Grio is reporting that the late great received a distinct honor in Oaktown. As of last week MacArthur Boulevard between Van Buren Avenue and Grand Avenue will now be known as Tupac Shakur Way. On Friday, November 3 friends, family and fans of the “Keep Ya Head Up” MC gathered at Eastshore Park. Pac’s sister spoke briefly while holding back tears. “Let his spirit live on the rest of these years in these streets and in your hearts,” Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur said. “It’s a moment that I know my brother would be proud of. Establishing love and peace in the Oakland community especially mattered to him. Being able to represent safety to his people mattered to him.”

Sway Calloway, an Oakland native, also spoke on why Tupac Shakur is more than deserving of this distinction. “He’s a leader, he’s an innovator, his duality, his fight for the people,” he explained. “He stood 10 toes down, and the fight that he fought for us resonated all around the globe.” The renaming was a result of a unanimous by the Oakland City Council. Councilmember Caroll Fife said “the same things that made who Tupac was, what he was fighting for and trying to lift up through his music is what we are fighting for today”.

Tupac Shakur Way is located in the Grand Lake section of Oakland. You can see video from the ceremony below.

Oakland Street Renamed After Tupac Shakur was originally published on hiphopwired.com