CLOSE

Drake’s Nike collection, NOCTA, has been a hit amongst his hardcore fans. While the same can’t necessarily be said about professional basketball players, a new addition to the NOCTA family might change all of that.

Taking to his Instagram account to announce some exciting news, Drake revealed that none other than Kevin Durant would be the new face of the NOCTA family just days before the Nov. 8 release of the new NOCTA collection. With pictures of Kevin Durant surrounded by stacks of cash (American currency too, not that Canadian ish), Drake announced in the caption, “EASY MONEY NOCTA Basketball, on and off court performance apparel. Launching midnight tonight EST on NOCTA.com and 11.8 on SNKRS and select neighbourhood doors.”

Now we wait and see if NBA players begin rocking NOCTA sneakers out on the hardwood floor. We know KD will at some point.

As for the collection set to drop Nov. 8, the latest offering from NOCTA will feature a travel jacket, headbands, briefs and even a engineered knit sleeve with a NOCTA branded elbow pad. Hella fancy.

Will y’all be coping any pieces from Nike’s new NOCTA collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kevin Durant Stars In Drake’s New NOCTA Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com