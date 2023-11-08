Tekashi 6ix9ine Stuck In Dominican Republic After Catching An Assault Case

CLOSE

A few weeks ago Tekashi 6ix9ine got himself into some hot water in the Dominican Republic when he allegedly assaulted some music producers in a jealous rage, and now the embattled rapper can’t leave the island until the legal issue gets resolved.

According to HipHopDX, the “Fefe” artist is stuck in the Dominican Republic as he awaits his day in court for putting hands on two producers with the help of five other men on October 16. After jumping the two men, Tekashi tried to hop on the first flight out of DR, but was stopped by authorities who then took him into custody. Following the arrest, Tekashi spent a few days behind bars before being released much to the delight of many adoring fans who stood outside the police station hoping to catch a glimpse of the rainbow haired rapper. After getting sprung from the bing, Tekashi took to his IG page to thank his fans and even authorities for showing him love while he went through the system.

Well, it seems like Tekashi tried to make another go for his freedom, but was once again stopped by police dead in his tracks and is now on the run.

HipHopDX Reports:

According to immigration attorney Felix Portes, the rapper (real name Daniel Hernandez) tried to depart the Dominican Republic on a private jet not too long ago. However, when he got on the plane, he triggered what was known as an “alerta migratoria,” or “immigration alert.”

Portes further claimed that this immigration alert forced the grounding of his plane, and 6ix9ine is now allegedly on the lam in the Caribbean country. A warrant has also been issued for his arrest for attempting to flee.

All of this because Tekashi got mad that the two producers were spending too much time with his current girlfriend, Yailin.

No word on when he’ll be able to resolve this issue and get back to the States but at least he has fans in DR. The same can’t be said about Puerto Rico where police told Tekashi it wasn’t safe for him to visit as the people of Puerto Rico don’t take to kindly to famous snitches roaming on their land.

What do y’all think of Tekashi 6ix9ine being stuck out in DR? Let us know in the comment section below.

