CLOSE

Remy Ma has some explaining to do. She was spotted at the Eagles game with Eazy The Block Captain and the internets think they are an item.

HipHopDX is reporting that the two Rap talents were seen attending the recent Philadelphia Eagles football game on Sunday, November 5 during their victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Fans in attendance spotted the two rappers together at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium looking like they were on a date. The man who filmed the two incorrectly identified the battle rapper as her husband Papoose but the internet quickly made correction.

Rumors about the two first started circulating around back in June when it was reported her husband knocked out Eazy at a Chrome 23 battle rap event titled “#TheGrudgeCard. Remy Ma quickly denounced the rumors on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” she tweeted. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it; see y’all in August #Chrome23.”

Fast forward to September, Eazy had a battle with Geechi Gotti and addressed the rumors in one of his rounds while Remy stood a couple of feet away. “If you heard a ni*** did something to me over a female. And he ain’t dead, it’s prolly cause I still got the female” Eazy rapped. Additionally, Eazy and Remy Ma were also spotted grabbing some seafood at Red Lobster that same month. While Remy Ma and Papoose have yet to address the speculation neither have posted about each other on their respective social media accounts since earlier this year.

The two wed in 2015.

Remy Ma & Eazy The Block Captain Fuel Entanglement Rumors At NFL Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com