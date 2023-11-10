Gayle King’s Hour Long Interview With Jay-Z To Air Next Week

CLOSE

Gayle King got some one on one time with Jay-Z but so far only short clips have been released. The hour long interview she conducted with the Hip-Hop mogul is set to air next week.

Variety is reporting that the award-winning journalist’s sit down with the Rap legend has received an official date . The special will air on Tuesday, November 14 at 9:00PM – 10:00PM ET/PT. Titled “JAY-Z And Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own” the interview finds the duo touring the “Book Of HOV” exhibit at the Brooklyn Library. Their discussion touched on a several topics regarding his storied career, family and more.

At one point the “99 Problems” rapper touched on what is motivating him these days . “I think what matters most is, today, is, being a beacon and helping out … my culture,” he explained. “People of color. I think I pull the most satisfaction from that. Like making music earlier was, like – my first love. I could sit there for hours. It consumed me. Just finding words and figuring out words and how to say this and different ways to say that and different pockets and melodies and how to write this song… That consumed me.” He added “that’s why my pace was so fast. I had so much material. And I think now, you know, the idea of, of taking that platform and, you know, reproducing it for others or doing something like Reform. I think I derive the most joy from that.”

The “JAY-Z And Gayle King: Brooklyn’s Own” special will air on CBS Television Network and also stream on Paramount+.

