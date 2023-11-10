CLOSE

It’s been more than a decade since M. Night Shyamalan’s Avatar: The Last Airbender film bombed big time at the box office and had fans of the anime cursing his name to the heavens. But it seems like Netflix might be able to right the wrong that M. Night’s 2010 “epic” left in its wake.

On Thursday (Nov. 9), fans got their first peak at Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender series and are already praising what seems to be guaranteed redemption for the cult classic animated series. Starring Gordon Cormier as Aang, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, the trailer takes viewers into the world in which a young Aang (the Avatar) hones his skills of mastering the four elements of Water, Earth, Fire, Air and help restore balance to the world which is under attack by The Fire Nation led by Lord Ozai.

Though the trailer is only two minutes long and doesn’t offer much in plot details or storylines (none is really needed if you’re familiar with the OG animated series), this alone is already head and shoulders above what M. Night Struggle gave us back in 2010. If the internet was as heartless back then as it is now, that man would’ve been living in fear. Just sayin.’

Check out the trailer for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premiers on February 22, 2024.

Netflix Releases New ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com