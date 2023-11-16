CLOSE

Drake has been going hard with his music grind for a minute now, and in a year that’s seen him drop Her Loss with 21 Savage and For All The Dogs, Drizzy is back on his grizzly as he’s announced that he’ll be releasing a new project at midnight.

Yesterday (Nov. 15), the King of the North took to his official Instagram page to announce that at midnight he’ll be releasing Scary Hours 3 in very dramatic fashion. Kicking off the video with an aerial view of a quiet road before we see the majestic Roy Thomson Hall in his kingdom of Toronto, Drake narrates the video and speaks about his work thus far and how he can “disappear for six months, a year, two years, even though I’m not super into the lengthy disappearances.”

The man has earned a vacation off this past year alone, that’s for sure.

Entering the venue and handed a fancy glass of wine (like a boss), Drake proceeds to make his way into the concert hall by his lonesome, where he’s welcomed by an orchestra that proceeds to give him a private concert much to his delight. We would’ve just went to the movies, but hey, to each his own, right?

Also, he dropped the video for “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole.

While no track listing for the album was provided, you can bet his fans won’t even need one to check out what Drake’s been cooking in the kitchen when he serves up Scary Hours 3 at the witching hour tonight.

Check out the video announcement for Drizzy’s latest album below, and let us know if you’ll be staying up late to take in Drake’s latest effort in the comments section below.

Drake Announces Surprise Album ‘Scary Hours 3,’ Drops “First Person Shooter” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com