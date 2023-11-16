Marvel Drops Teaser Trailer For ‘What If…?’ 2nd Season

CLOSE

Though fans remained divided on how good and bad Disney+’s Marvel spinoff shows have been over the last few years (Loki is considered the best of them all), everyone agrees that Marvel’s animated What If…? series was top tier. On Wednesday (Nov. 15), we were blessed with a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season to the fan-favorite series.

Though the titles to the nine-episode series haven’t been revealed, it seems like it will be picking up where the first season left off as The Watcher (Jeffery Wright) will once again be traveling the multiverse and peeking in on various realities in which some of our favorite superheroes find themselves in much different circumstances than we’re used to seeing them in. From seeing Iron Man on a new world alongside Gamora and Valkyrie to revisiting the mystical land of Ta Lo that we were introduced to in Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, the trailer to Season 2 of What If…? promises some pretty bold adventures that we were not expecting.

An interesting little tidbit that fans will immediately notice is that someone new is voicing the Black Panther in this series, and it isn’t Letitia Wright’s Shuri that took over the mantle in Wakanda Forever. Could Marvel have already chosen a new actor to take over the role in future projects, or will this just be for the animated series? We’ll have to wait and see as the name of said actor hasn’t been revealed.

Check out the trailer for Marvel’s What If…? below, and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it premiers on Disney+ on Dec. 22.

