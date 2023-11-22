Future Unveils His LANVIN LAB Collection

CLOSE

Future has just added yet another notch on his already decorated belt. The Atlantia rapper has launched his first ever collection with LANVIN.

On Monday, November 20 the French luxury fashion house unveiled Future’s inaugural drop. According to a press release Future drew “upon the LANVIN archives to create a unisex collection, which emphasizes his love of layering and tailoring, with an impressive flair for accessories”. The “Too Many Nights” MC detailed his approach in a formal statement, “I created a vibe with this collection, something you can feel when you wear it. ​ Jeanne Lanvin drew inspiration from her life and lifestyle. We are the same in that ​way, we create from experience”.

The capsule touches on some streetwear staples including t-shirts, hooded sweatshirts and accessories. The stand out though is the Loose-Fit Printed Jumpsuit. Made of denim this piece features an LANVIN branding throughout, a square neckline with straps and metal buckle closure, belt loops at the waist and two patch pockets in the back. We also get their Hyper Curb sneakers in two colorways; each with an oversized tongue and fat laces.

LANVIN Lab is an experimental space inviting creative partnerships with proven and rising international talents that challenge and reinforce the house’s cultural values and position. The Future x LANVIN Lab collection is available now and can be shopped here.

