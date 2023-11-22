Footage Shows A$AP Rocky Holding Gun Prior To A$AP Relli Being Shot, Allegedly

CLOSE

A$AP Rocky has a new set of legal problems to deal with. Pretty Flacko will have to stand trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli.

TMZ is reporting that the Harlem, New York native will have to defend his name in a court of law for discharging a firearm at his former A$AP MOB collaborator. On Monday afternoon Pretty Flacko attended a hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles where prosecutors played what seems to be a pretty damning video. The surveillance footage shows what appears to be Rocky holding a black gun during an altercation with Relli back in 2021. Although there is no footage of the “Pesos” MC using the weapon the prosecution went on to play a second video where two gun shots can be heard.

Rocky’s lawyer questioned LAPD Detective Frank Flores and confirmed he no gun was found at the scene of the crime. The legal eagle went on to suggest that the police could not confirm what the rapper was actually holding in his hand and if it. “That gun or whatever it was was not tested, right?” Tacopina asked to which Flores responded “No, it was never recovered”. Tacopina added “you’re not sure if it’s an operable gun or a non-operable gun or whatever?” Flores confirmed saying “Without having it, I can’t tell you whether it’s operable”.

Relli claims A$AP Rocky pointed a gun to his stomach on November 6, 2021 during a tense confrontation but later on actually shot at him which resulted in the bullets grazing his knuckles. As per CBS News a judge has ruled that Rocky will have to stand trial for the crime. A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to the charges.

You can see the footage of the altercation below.

