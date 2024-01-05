Dionne Warwick & Frankie Beverly Among Awardees At Urban One Honors 2024

CLOSE

This year’s edition of the Urban One Honors will see the legendary Dionne Warwick recognized as an honoree along with Chlöe and Frankie Beverly.

On Wednesday (January 3), Urban One announced the list of honorees for their annual Urban One Honors gala. The year’s theme is “Best In Black”. The list is topped off by the iconic singer Dionne Warwick, who will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ms. Warwick was recently an honoree at the Kennedy Center Awards last month. Chlöe will receive the Generation Next Award, and R&B legend Frankie Beverly will receive the Living Legend Award along with the Grammy Award-nominated gospel singer and songwriter Donald Lawrence who will be honored for his Inspirational Impact.

Earmarked as the launch event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of TV One, the ceremony will be recorded at the Coca-Cola Roxy venue in Atlanta, Georgia on January 20. It will feature a strong lineup of performers including Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, October London, Damon Little, and Angie Stone as well as a reunion of the R&B Divas cast of Nicci Gilbert, KeKe Wyatt, and Chanté Moore. Grammy Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett makes her return to host the “Backstage Pass” element of the event, which features intimate and exclusive interviews with the honorees, presenters, and performers. More artists are to be announced in the coming weeks.

“As we unveil the lineup for this year’s ‘URBAN ONE HONORS,’ we are delighted to highlight the incredible musical journeys of Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence. Their selection as honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations,” Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV said a press statement. ” From soulful ballads to timeless contributions and contemporary brilliance, these iconic artists have not only shaped the musical landscape but have also contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of our society. Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black.”

The 2024 Urban One Honors: Best In Black will premiere during Black History Month on Sunday, January 25 on TV One. It will also be simultaneously broadcast on CLEO TV.

