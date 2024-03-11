In Ha Mood: Ice Spice Stars In Alexander Wang Campaign

CLOSE

Ice Spice has taken her talents back to the fashion industry. The “In Ha Mood” rapper is the star of Alexander Wang’s newest campaign.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the Bronx, New York native is not shying away from the limelight. This week she unveiled that she recently shot for the luxury label’s upcoming spring 2024 collection. Titled Nocturna, the collection aims to blend the worlds of fashion and music together seamlessly. The result is a bold effort that allows Ice Spice to be her authentic self. The forthcoming drop features ready to wear pieces ranging from faded sweats, short sleeved cropped shirts, boxy tees, tank bras, branded purses and a variety of footwear.

Ice Spice made it clear that she was thrilled to be considered for the opportunity. “As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that with this incredibly bold and global campaign,” Ice Spice said in a statement.

Alexander Wang expressed her enthusiasm on working with the Rap star saying “Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air. Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level.”

You can shop the Alexander Wang Nocturna collection here.

