4Batz Signs With Drake’s OVO Sound For EP Deal

4Batz, who hit it big with his “Act II: Date @ 8” at the tail end of 2023, earned himself a Drake feature for the remix of his breakout single. Now, after labels were vying for the young artist’s attention, 4Batz inked an EP deal with Drake’s OVO Sound label according to a new report.

As seen over on Billboard, the news of 4Batz inking what is being called a “short-term license” by the outlet puts an end to speculation after it was teased that Drake would be joining the Dallas, Texas native on the “Act II: Date @ 8” track. The song picked up a lot of buzz after dropping in December of last year, and on The Joe Budden Podcast‘s Sleepers section, the host featured the viral track.

The outlet says that several labels have been clamoring to sign 4Batz and the song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 59. Last Friday (March 8), the remix with Drizzy hit the DSPs, adding a significant boost to the already-buzzing track

Congratulations to 4Batz and his entire team. Check out the “Act II: Date @ 8” remix below.

Photo: @4batzz / Instagram

