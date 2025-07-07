Young Noble, Former Member Of Outlawz, Dead At 47

Young Noble, a member of the Hip-Hop outfit, The Outlawz, and a past 2Pac collaborator, has died. We must warn that the details of his passing might be disturbing to some, so proceed with caution.

Former Outlawz member and rapper E.D.iMean shared an image of him and Young Noble along with a statement that revealed the cause of death.

From Instagram:



Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper. I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many.

Rufus Lee Cooper III was born on March 21, 1978, in Sierra Madre, California. He relocated to New Jersey in grade school, meeting future Outlawz members, Hussein Fatal and Yaki Kadafi, and moved back to California as a teenager. Noble made his rapping debut on 2Pac’s The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory album on the tracks “Hail Mary” and “Bomb First” among others, on the project.

Young Noble was 47.

