Trippie Redd Arrested At Miami Airport Before Heading To Europe
Trippie Redd was arrested Thursday at Miami International Airport after U.S. Customs flagged an active warrant tied to a 2023 case involving an invalid driver’s license.
Deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office picked up the rapper, born Michael L. White, around 4:50 p.m. at Terminal J, right before he was set to board Lufthansa flight LH1378. The Ohio native, who now lives in Southwest Ranches, was reportedly on his way to France, though Belgium’s Les Ardentes Festival had him listed to perform on Saturday.
Authorities say he was detained at Gate 17 after Customs notified local deputies. He was later booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and released the same day on a $150 bond. Just hours before the arrest, Trippie posted an Instagram reel outside Terminal J with Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel. The post has since racked up thousands of comments from fans reacting to the news.
Trippie Redd had his first success with his A Love Letter To You mixtape series, with standout tracks like “Love Scars” and “Poles 1469.” Around the same time, he and 6ix9ine had the internet in a chokehold, going live almost daily to trade insults and fuel their now-infamous beef. While that era brought constant attention, both artists have seen their careers cool off in recent years.
It’s unclear if this latest run-in with the law will affect Trippie’s overseas performances, but for now, fans are watching closely to see what’s next.
Trippie Redd Arrested At Miami Airport Before Heading To Europe was originally published on hiphopwired.com
