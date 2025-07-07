LL COOL J Dropped Out Of Wawa Welcome America Due To Union Strike

LL COOL J garnered the praise of striking union workers for refusing to take the stage during a weekend performance in Philadelphia. In a statement, LL COOL J confirmed in a video statement that he couldn’t cross the picket lines, which prompted both praise and criticism.

As reported by NBC Philadelphia, LL COOL J was one of the booked performers for Wawa Welcome America but declined on the night ahead of the July 4 performance. LL reasoned that he didn’t want to cross the picket lines of the striking AFSCME District Council 33, which is comprised of Philadelphia’s municipal workers.

“I never ever ever want to disappoint my fans, and especially in Philadelphia y’all mean too much to me,” LL COOL J is seen saying in his Instagram post. “But there’s absolutely no way I can perform across a picket line and pick up money when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage.”

LL’s gesture garnered a response from AFSCME District Council 33 president Greg Bouleware, who applauded the legendary rapper for standing with workers.

“LL Cool J’s decision to stand in solidarity with the labor movement by choosing not to cross a picket line is a powerful testament to his respect for workers’ rights. His actions highlight the importance of supporting those who strive for fair treatment and better working conditions. By prioritizing the dignity and respect of laborers over potential fan disappointment, LL Cool J sends a strong message about the value of unity and collective action,” Bouleware said.

He continued with, “His support underscores the significance of the labor movement and its ongoing fight for justice and equity. We are grateful for his exemplary stance and the impact it has on raising awareness and fostering respect for working people everywhere. LL Cool J truly is the G.O.A.T.!”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also supported LL’s stance.

“I am aware that LL Cool J has decided not to perform at WAWA Welcome America’s July 4th Concert tomorrow evening on the Parkway. I spoke personally with LL Cool J today. I respect his decision, and understand his desire to see the city unified. He is always welcome in Philadelphia,” Mayor Parker wrote in a statement.

LL COOL J Dropped Out Of Wawa Welcome America Due To Union Strike was originally published on hiphopwired.com