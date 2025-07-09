Source: Karim Sadli / Karim Sadli

Kendrick Lamar’s career altering diss track “Not Like Us” just hit a huge milestone, it’s officially eligible for RIAA Diamond certification.

This means it’s sold over 10 million copies since dropping on May 4, 2024, according to Complex. What started as a lyrical hit job on Drake turned into a full-blown cultural takeover, and now it’s headed for the record books.

“Not Like Us” didn’t just shake the rap game, it body-slammed it. Kendrick came swinging, and fans showed up in force, streaming and buying the track like it was the national anthem. Let’s be real, Drake caught a serious L here. You know it’s bad when your opp drops a diss so hard it goes diamond.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The success didn’t stop at the single. Kendrick’s 2024 album “GNX” followed up strong, and he hit the road with his “Luther” partner-in-crime, SZA, kicking off their tour in Minneapolis on April 19, 2025. Since then, they’ve been tearing through North America, before heading overseas on July 2 with a packed show in Cologne, Germany. The international leg runs until October 7 in Macul, Chile, and after a quick break, Kendrick closes the year solo in Australia with shows in Melbourne and Sydney this December.

Let’s not forget when Kendrick really rubbed it in, performing “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Now, with “Not Like Us” eligible for diamond status, Kendrick isn’t just winning the beef, he’s eating off it. It’s a rare moment where lyrical skill, cultural timing, and pure pettiness align to create history. With 10 million sales to back it up, one thing’s clear, Kendrick didn’t just beat Drake, he danced on the scoreboard

Certified Diamond Boy: Kendrick Lamar Turns A Diss Into A Plaque was originally published on hiphopwired.com