Ann Coulter Says, ‘We Didn’t Kill Enough Indians’ In Response To Native American Professor Discussing Decolonization

There are certain MAGA conservatives (actually, it’s probably all of them) who get a weird kick out of being terrible people, especially online. It’s not just that they’re bigoted and insensitive to virtually every plight marginalized groups face, it’s also that they have the emotional intelligence of a pre-teen mixed with the violent fantasies of a Nazi.

Or in Ann Coulter‘s case — a violent colonizer.

On Sunday, the KKKaren pundit posted and then later deleted her reaction to a video of University of Minnesota professor and Navajo Nation member Melanie Yazzie discussing decolonization and climate change at a 2023 conference, according to HuffPost. Coulter’s caption was racist, cruel, violent, and, well, completely within her character.

“We didn’t kill enough Indians,” she tweeted.

Look, we get it, Ann, if you’re not randomly stoking outrage, no one even knows you’re alive. Every couple of weeks or so, you need to remind the MAGA world, the Klan, the neo-Nazi community and the ghost of Christopher Columbus that you also dabble in white supremacy, albeit from safely behind a keyboard. You still need to grow up, though.

Actually, maybe the problem is that Coulter has grown too much, meaning she’s gotten too old, and now there are young white supremacist whippersnappers on the scene that a 63-year-old skeleton with pasty skin hanging off of it just can’t compete with.

Maybe she was feeling a little threatened by white nationalist influencer and Trump stooge Laura Loomer, who spent the last couple of weeks suggesting that every Hispanic immigrant in the U.S. should be fed to alligators at the new Florida Everglades migrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

“Alligator lives matter. The good news is, alligators are guaranteed at least 65 million meals if we get started now,” Loomer tweeted, referencing the number that roughly represents the entire Hispanic population in the U.S.

Then last week, Loomer followed up that post with one that was more direct, tweeting, “Alligator Alcatraz. Feeding illegals to the gators. We need more of this energy.”

Yeah, sorry, Ann, but you’re out here deleting your genocidal tweets, there’s no way you’re going to compete with a white supremacist who’s 30 years your junior, probably even more developmentally stunted than you are, and so racist she makes Marjorie Taylor Greene blush. Loomer only doubles down and triples down on her factless ignorance and visceral racism; she doesn’t shy away from it. Don’t worry, though — you’re both the white supremacist versions of “studio gangstas” who talk tough behind the keyboards on your phones, but likely clutch your purses, cross the street and keep 911 on speed dial for when you actually come across a minority in person.

Coulter and Loomer are childish cowards pretending to be patriotic warriors. They’re Klan-cosplaying Karens who know they need to be cartoonishly racist and outrageous in order to be relevant (but only to other cartoonishly racist Klan-cosplayers).

What a sad way to make a living.

