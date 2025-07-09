Kodak Black Gets Key To City In Pompano Beach Ceremony

Kodak Black, for all of his past legal troubles and questionable media appearances, has many people rooting for his ascension, given that he is quietly far more talented than most might know. In perhaps a long road to redemption, the city of Pompano Beach honored Kodak Black with a key to the city, recognizing his philanthropic efforts.

Local outlet the Sun Sentinel reports that Kodak Black, real name Bill Kapri, was praised by Mayor Rex Hardin on Tuesday (July 8) after being nominated for the honor by spokesperson Sandra King. Mayor Hardin noted that Kodak giving back to the community was done without fanfare or media blitzes, with the artist instead deciding to keep such moves mum.

Hardin said, “[Kodak Balck] is an individual whose journey from these very streets to international acclaim has been remarkable, but whose heart has never left this community. Today, we’re not here to only celebrate the commercial success of Bill Kapri, but more importantly, to acknowledge the impact he continues to make.”

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Hardin continued, “Your music may have reached millions around the world, but your generosity has touched thousands right here in Pompano Beach.”

The outlet highlighted that Kodak has donated air conditioning units, hosted toy drives, Thanksgiving turkey drives, and more over the past 10 years, with hardly any mention of the acts outside of Florida. Kodak grew up in Pompano Beach in the Golden Acres public housing project with his mother, a Haitian immigrant.

Kodak was self-aware enough on Tuesday to acknowledge that his checkered legal past would raise questions about receiving the city key, but he appeared to be genuinely honored by the gesture.

“You have to go through it to grow through it,” Kodak Black said of his past, with King adding that the rapper’s humility and grace despite his legal issues shouldn’t be overlooked.

—

Photo: Getty

Kodak Black Gets Key To City In Pompano Beach Ceremony was originally published on hiphopwired.com