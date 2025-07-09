Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have officially announced that they will be performing at Sea World once again, bringing their high-energy show back to the unexpected venue.

This marks their second appearance at the popular aquatic park, after a surprising but wildly entertaining set last year that had the crowd turnt. Videos from the previous event showed fans dancing, twerking, and having an all-out good time, an unusual sight for a place better known for dolphins and orcas.

While some fans are hyped for the return of this nostalgic duo, others can’t help but express a bit of sadness. Once considered trailblazers of the early 2000s Hip-Hop scene, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy performing at Sea World feels, to some, like a far cry from their peak fame. “It’s like seeing your childhood idols in a fish tank,” one fan commented online.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Still, Bow Wow has been keeping himself relevant. He recently dropped a new single with Chris Brown titled “Use Me”, signaling he’s not just leaning on past hits.

Bow Weezy also took time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his classic track “Let Me Hold You” with a performance at Hip-Hop Wired, giving longtime fans a healthy dose of nostalgia and reminding the industry he’s still got it.

Soulja Boy, on the other hand, has been notably quiet, steering clear of his usual online beefs and controversies. That alone is seen by many as personal growth and a win in its own right. Whether you’re excited or confused, one thing’s for sure, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy performing at Sea World is a spectacle no one saw coming, again.

Twerking By The Tanks: Bow Wow & Soulja Boy Set To Perform At Sea World was originally published on hiphopwired.com