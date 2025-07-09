Bow Wow & Soulja Boy Performing At Sea World?
Twerking By The Tanks: Bow Wow & Soulja Boy Set To Perform At Sea World
Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have officially announced that they will be performing at Sea World once again, bringing their high-energy show back to the unexpected venue.
This marks their second appearance at the popular aquatic park, after a surprising but wildly entertaining set last year that had the crowd turnt. Videos from the previous event showed fans dancing, twerking, and having an all-out good time, an unusual sight for a place better known for dolphins and orcas.
While some fans are hyped for the return of this nostalgic duo, others can’t help but express a bit of sadness. Once considered trailblazers of the early 2000s Hip-Hop scene, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy performing at Sea World feels, to some, like a far cry from their peak fame. “It’s like seeing your childhood idols in a fish tank,” one fan commented online.
Still, Bow Wow has been keeping himself relevant. He recently dropped a new single with Chris Brown titled “Use Me”, signaling he’s not just leaning on past hits.
Bow Weezy also took time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his classic track “Let Me Hold You” with a performance at Hip-Hop Wired, giving longtime fans a healthy dose of nostalgia and reminding the industry he’s still got it.
Soulja Boy, on the other hand, has been notably quiet, steering clear of his usual online beefs and controversies. That alone is seen by many as personal growth and a win in its own right. Whether you’re excited or confused, one thing’s for sure, Bow Wow and Soulja Boy performing at Sea World is a spectacle no one saw coming, again.
- Fivio Foreign Quietly Locked Up Since January for Gun Incident with Woman
- HHW Exclusive: Day26 Co-Signs Rising R&B Group WANMOR
- Party With A Purpose: Actor, Organizer Kendrick Sampson’s Birthday Bash Builds Power & Community
- Ye AKA Please Take His Phone Shares Unfinished Version Of ‘Bully’ Album
- Yella Beezy Charged With Murder In Connection Death of Texas Rapper MO3
Twerking By The Tanks: Bow Wow & Soulja Boy Set To Perform At Sea World was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Top 10 Hood Beverages
-
Are Donna Summers' Kids Fighting Over Her Fortune?
-
10 Video Vixens Then & Now [PHOTOS]
-
DIRTY DOZEN: Uncle Ruckus' Most Racist Moments
-
Ray J & Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Gained $1.4M In Sales In 6 Weeks
-
GoFundMe Started For Black Man Killed After Being Sucked Into MRI Machine
-
Marlon Wayans: 'A Haunted House' Is Better Than Those Other Bulls**t Parodies! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video