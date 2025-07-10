Trump Wants Washington Commanders To Use Old Team Name
Trump Wants Washington Commanders To Use Former Team Name, Praised For Suggestion
The Washington Commanders changed its name officially in 2022 after putting the former team name, often referred to as a slur, to bed in 2020. Last weekend, President Donald Trump said that he prefers the slur, and even got praise from an indigenous organization that supported the suggestion.
TMZ Sports spoke with Native American Guardians Association’s Vice President Frank Black Cloud, who agreed with President Trump, who said that the Washington Commanders’ name doesn’t, quote, “have the same ring” and would like to see it go back to the former name.
“It doesn’t have the same ring to me, but you know winning could make everything sound good,” Trump said as he spoke with the media in New Jersey on July 6.
Frank Black Cloud claims that the former team name was “never a slur, but a symbol of strength, honor, and pride for American Indian people. President Trump is standing with history, with truth, and with American Indian voices that have been silenced for far too long.”
TMZ Sports followed up with a source within the Washington Commanders organization about reverting to the old team name, which says there are no plans to change things back to the former.
Photo: Getty
Trump Wants Washington Commanders To Use Former Team Name, Praised For Suggestion was originally published on hiphopwired.com
