LiAngelo Ball Divorcing Rashida Nicole One Week After Pregnancy Reveal

LiAngelo Ball has officially filed for divorce from Rashida Nicole, just one week after she announced they were expecting a baby together.

According to TMZ Sports, the former NBA hopeful turned rapper submitted the paperwork on July 3 at a courthouse in Southern California. The timing couldn’t be more dramatic, especially with the couple publicly celebrating their pregnancy just days earlier on June 26.

Even though the two never came out and said they were married, rumors had been flying since February 2025. That’s when they were seen leaving a SoCal courthouse dressed head-to-toe in all white, carrying what people described as a “legal-looking” envelope. It didn’t take long for fans online to piece things together, and many assumed they’d quietly tied the knot. The divorce filing all but confirms those whispers were true.

While LiAngelo might not have made it big in the NBA like his brothers, he’s been making major noise in the music world. His viral track “Tweaker” flipped the internet upside down earlier this year after popular streamer Neon played a quick snippet on his livestream. The moment the internet heard it, they flooded the comments demanding the full version. Gelo listened—and dropped the track almost immediately.

“Tweaker” blew up fast, racking up millions of streams on platforms like TikTok and Spotify. The “moment” landed him a record deal, and not long after, he hit the stage at Rolling Loud, performing in front of thousands. It was a major win for someone many had counted out after his basketball career didn’t pan out.

Now, with a baby on the way and a divorce in motion, LiAngelo’s personal life is starting to mirror the unpredictability of his rise in music. Neither he nor Rashida Nicole has spoken publicly about the split or what’s next for their growing family, but the streets—and the internet—are definitely watching.

