LaMelo Ball is poised to extend his winning streak off the court. He has just unveiled his newest lifestyle sneaker with PUMA, the LaFrancé RNR.

The Charlotte Hornets guard is adding yet another signature shoe to his growing sneaker line. This week, PUMA unveiled its newest lifestyle selection, the LaFrancé RNR. Back in 2022, LaMelo Ball launched his LaFrancé apparel brand, which is a reference to his middle name.

Since then, the label has worked with PUMA on co-branded clothing, footwear, and more. For this release, the LaFrancé RNR arrives in the Flare colorway. According to a press release, the sneaker is “an earth-toned style covered in topographic details.” This shoe has other interesting points of difference, including the spelling of “FRANCE” throughout the eyelet area and the LF logo on the tongue.

Before being drafted in 2020, LaMelo signed exclusively with the famed shoe and sports apparel brand. According to Forbes Magazine, the deal was rumored to be valued at around $100 million.

“I am really excited to be joining the PUMA family,” LaMelo Ball said in a formal statement at that time. “I believe the brand is the perfect partner for me because PUMA will allow me to just be myself. I want to be 100-percent authentic whether that’s playing basketball or showing off my personal style and that’s what I want to do with PUMA.”

Since signing with the apparel brand, his MB Sneaker has become very popular with youth culture, specifically because of its colorful design and price point.

The PUMA LaFrancé RNR will be available starting Friday, Aug. 1, and will retail for $120.00 at select PUMA stores, Foot Locker, Champs, JD Sports, Snipes and PUMA.com.

Photo: PUMA

LaMelo Ball Unveils New Lifestyle PUMA Sneaker “LaFrancé RNR” was originally published on hiphopwired.com