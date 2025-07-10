Pusha T Hits Back At “Smear Campaign” Directed At The Clipse Ahead Of New LP

Now that we’re on the cusp of hearing a Clipse album for the first time in 15 years when Let God Sort Em Out drops Friday (July 11), the Virginia rap duo has been hit with a smear campaign from haters (probably from Canada). An unauthorized version of the album leaked onto the internet (y’all some haters for real).

According to HotNewHipHop, Pusha T reacted to all the smear and hate that he and his brother Malice have undertaken as of late with a cryptic message on Instagram:

“Can’t nothing stop this greatness…the lies are very telling,” he wrote before adding, “The people will never believe the smear campaigns…”

Pusha T is right. This is an album that fans have been waiting to happen for more than a decade. With a track listing that includes the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and John Legend, among others, Let God Sort Em Out is sure to be streamed by the millions in the coming days and weeks. It doesn’t hurt that early reviews peg it as one of the best albums of the year, adding more fuel to the hype.

While we’re sure that a lot of this hate is coming from Drake fans and maybe even Travis Scott fans who didn’t take too kindly to Pusha T coming out of left field with a diss (we really didn’t see that one coming), that isn’t going to keep us from tuning into Let God Sort Em Out when it drops July 11.

Until then, we’ll be avoiding the leaked version of the album and the naysayers who’ll no doubt be tearing down the project as lame or trash or something.

Will you be checking out Let God Sort Em Out when it releases tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below.

