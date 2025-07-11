Source: Miami-Dade County / Miami-Dade County

Florida rapper Hotboii is facing legal trouble once again.

On Wednesday, July 9, the Orlando native, born Javarri Walker, was arrested in Miami-Dade County for firearm possession by a convicted felon and trespassing on school property with a firearm. According to police records obtained by XXL, the 24-year-old was released the next day after posting a $2,500 bond. Not much has been shared publicly about the circumstances surrounding the arrest, and XXL has reached out to both his legal team and local authorities for more info.

Hotboii’s lawyer, Lyle Mazin, dropped a statement following the arrest: “Mr. Walker has had other violations of probation alleged against him. Both still in litigation and we remain confident he will be vindicated. He continues to focus all of his energy on the loves of life; his son, his music, and his fans. This latest incident occurred within the last 24 hours and information is still forthcoming.”

This latest run-in adds to a growing list of charges that have followed Hotboii over the years. His first arrest came back in 2018 for gun possession, though the case didn’t move forward. In 2020, he got hit with two separate arrests — one involving a gun, weed, and resisting an officer, and another for firearm possession.

In July 2021, things got even more serious when he was arrested on RICO charges tied to alleged gang activity. Prosecutors accused him of pushing guns and gang-related content through Instagram and music. After spending over two years behind bars, his attorney got the case dismissed in 2023. Mazin argued that “438” wasn’t a gang, but a hashtag repping Hotboii’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

Rumors also surfaced of another arrest in Orlando earlier this year, though nothing official has been confirmed.

Free Him, Again: Hotboii Locked Up For The Fifth Time In Seven Years was originally published on hiphopwired.com