Justin Bieber Randomly Releases New Album ‘Swag’ Today

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

It’s been a weird few months for Justin Bieber, as multiple pictures taken of the music darling has depicted him seeming a bit strung out these days and while fans have been worried about both his mental and physical state, it seems like the Grammy award-winning singer has actually been in the studio hard at work.

On Thursday (July 10), it was announced that Justin Bieber would be releasing his seventh studio album, Swag, on July 11. And though the man didn’t give the notion that he was working on a new project since 2021’s Justice, Swag is coming in at a hefty 21 cuts deep and features quite a few of today’s most popular artists. Featuring the likes of Sexyy Red, Gunna, Druski, and Lil B among others, Bieber’s seventh studio album caught everyone off guard. But guerrilla-style album releases have become all the rage in the music game over the past few years. Fans just didn’t think Bieber was working on anything given the amount of pictures and videos of him living his “best life” out and about that have been circulating over the past few years.

According to Variety, Bieber has been hinting at a new project as of late, but it seems to have flown over everyone’s head as the man didn’t even release a single in support of his latest project.

Per Variety:

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter In Content Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Earlier today, fans across the world took notice of billboards in Iceland, Atlanta and Los Angeles depicting an image of Bieber accompanied by the word “Swag,” suggesting a record was on the way.

Bieber confirmed that the billboards were in fact real by reposting them to his Instagram and, shortly after, posted a video taken in New York City’s Times Square that touted a 20-song tracklist. He also included images taken from what appeared to be the album cover shoot, depicting images of Bieber holding his son Jack Blues and accompanied by his wife Hailey.

In the months leading up to “Swag,” Bieber shared snapshots from the studio on social media, suggesting that he was working on new music. According to reports, he had hosted jam sessions in his Los Angeles home with appearances from Carter Lang, Eddie Benjamin and Tay James.

People just assumed that Bieber shared those kind of pics to show he was “OK” and still a functioning artist. We guess he was telling the truth.

Though reactions to the new album are already flooding social media with some fans praising the album, others are saying “Yeah, this ain’t it.” The album is already No. 1 in almost 20 countries, so the man is definitely going to be getting much attention over the weekend.

What do you think about Justin Bieber releasing a new album out of left field? Will you be checking it out? Let us know in the comments section below.

Justin Bieber Randomly Releases New Album ‘Swag’ Today was originally published on hiphopwired.com