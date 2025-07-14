Boys & Girls Club Programs At Risk As Trump Freezes Federal Funding

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

Boys & Girls Clubs all over the country are bracing for the worst after Trump recently froze funding that could destroy summer and fall programs for low-income families.



According to AP, the Trump administration froze more than $6 billion in federal education grants intended for after-school and summer programs, English language instruction, adult literacy, and other purposes, claiming the funding needed to be reviewed to ensure it aligned with Trump’s priorities.



The Trump administration has accused states of using the funding to help fund what they called “a radical leftwing agenda,” pointing to services for immigrants or LGBTQ+ inclusion efforts, according to AP.

The 21st Century Community Learning Centers program—which provides federally funded before-and after-school and summer programs for low-income communities—is among those impacted by Trump’s funding freeze.



Sara Leutzinger, vice president for communications for the Boys & Girls Club of America, told AP that if the Trump administration doesn’t release the money in the next few weeks, many summer and after-school programs will have to close.

That sentiment was also shared by the YMCA and Save the Children.



From AP:



“Time is of the essence,” said Christy Gleason, executive director of Save the Children Action Network, which provides after-school programming for 41 schools in rural areas in Washington state and across the South, where school will begin as soon as August. “It’s not too late to make a decision so the kids who really need this still have it.”

According to AP, over 1.4 million children and teenagers around the country attend after-school and summer programs at a Boys & Girls Club, the YMCA or a public school for free, thanks to federal taxpayers.

In a typical year, Boys & Girls Clubs serve 3.3 million young people – 1.6 million through membership and 1.7 million through community outreach – in more than 5,200 Club facilities. 62% of Club members live in households that qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches.



The Boys & Girls Clubs also serve a wide range of children from all demographics. In 2022, approximately 55% of members were male, 44% were female, and 2% identified as transgender or non-binary. Race and ethnicity demographics include 30% White, 25% Black, and 23% Hispanic or Latino.



SEE ALSO:

Trump’s ‘Good English’ Gaffe Is Proof He Still Doesn’t Get Africa Or Grammar

Op-Ed: Can Trump Strip Citizenship From Naturalized Americans?

Boys & Girls Club Programs At Risk As Trump Freezes Federal Funding was originally published on newsone.com