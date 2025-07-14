Source: The Washington Post / Getty

D.L. Hughley is not pleased with how the public responded to the Diddy verdict. He thinks some of the celebrations were down right shameful.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the comedian made a recent appearance on TMZ Live. During the interview the crew got him to speak on several topics regarding popular culture and they eventually discussed Diddy. D.L. Hughley did not mince his words one bit when it comes to the controversial verdict. He made it clear that the government did themselves an injustice with what they charged Diddy with. “I think it is clear that Puffy wasn’t charged for the things he did. Even the judge during the trial had a hard time buying it” he said. “I think it shows two things. Money will buy a great defense. If he had a public defender, he’d be convicted. They charged him with these things they couldn’t prove” he added.

From there Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere asked D.L. Hughley about his thoughts on all the celebrations that occurred after Diddy beat the more serious trafficking and RICO charges. “I think there are people who are morally bankrupt. Even though Puffy wasn’t convicted of the most serious charge he still whooped a woman in front of everybody. It speaks to who we are as a society. He’s not guilty of the crimes charged but he’s still a horrible dude.”

On July 2 a jury found Diddy not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges but found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution. After the announcement several individuals were filmed outside the court dancing with baby oil. You can see some of those celebrations below.

D.L. Hughley Expresses Frustration Over Diddy Verdict Celebrations was originally published on hiphopwired.com