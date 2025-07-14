Rapper Destroy Lonely Slammed After Teen Fan Injured In Stage Jump

Rapper Destroy Lonely is catching heat after a 15-year-old fan was seriously injured at one of his recent shows in Romania.

According to local newspaper Adevărul, the teen, identified as Nicholas, was hospitalized with internal injuries after allegedly being pressured by the rapper to jump off the stage during his set. It all went down at a festival where Nicholas had written on his phone that he wanted to join Destroy Lonely onstage. The rapper reportedly agreed, but instead of letting the kid climb down safely, he allegedly told him to jump back into the crowd.

Lonely allegedly told the fan to take the leap, “You’re going to jump! I need you to jump back into the fans! Are you ready?” Destroy Lonely allegedly told him. Nicholas claims he tried to back out, saying he didn’t want to jump, but the rapper kept pushing. “At some point, he grabbed my hoodie and kept pushing me,”

Things went left when Nicholas didn’t make it to the crowd, he landed straight onto a metal barricade. He ended up with a lung contusion, liver damage, and a kidney injury. Doctors rushed him to the ICU at Constanța County Hospital, where he’s expected to stay for several weeks to recover.

What’s making matters worse is that Destroy Lonely reportedly kept the show going, not acknowledging the incident. Meanwhile, Nicholas’ mother is speaking out, saying her son regrets ever going to the festival. She’s planning to file an official complaint against the rapper, who’s known for his affiliation with Playboi Carti’s Opium label and songs like “AMG Music.”

As of now, Destroy Lonely and his camp haven’t made any public statements, but the story’s picking up traction online. Fans and critics alike are calling for accountability, especially when it comes to safety at live shows.

