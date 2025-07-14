Double The Security: Uno Casino Club Debuts In Las Vegas

UNO, the card game that has both unified and divided families and friends, recently debuted a casino experience in Las Vegas and has plans to take the venture nationwide. The UNO Social Club launched its new venture by way of the Palms Casino Resort with the announcement of new venues soon to come later this year.

As reported by local outlet KSNV, the UNO Social Club’s concept was first announced in May and is now live and operating just off the famed Las Vegas Strip.

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel, shared in a statement and printed by Business Wire. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

Here is more from Palms Casino Resort:

To kick off the summer, the UNO brand is opening the doors to its first-ever, deck-ed out UNO Social Club in one of the gaming capitals of the world – Las Vegas, Nevada. This experience at the Palms Casino Resort gives one lucky winner and a guest the chance to stay, play, and go wild in one of the most colorful suites in town from Friday, July 18th – Sunday, July 20th.

