Opening Doors: One Summer Chicago Connects Over 28,000 Youth To Jobs And Opportunity

During a visit to the Hope Center Foundation in Roseland, Illinois, last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson revealed that over 28,000 young Chicagoans were hired this summer thanks to his One Summer Chicago youth employment program, according to the Chicago Defender. The city-backed initiative—which gives youth ages 14 to 24 the opportunity to work six weeks of paid employment and training during the summer— hired an astounding 28,839 young employees to work at various positions across the city.

This summer, the Hope Center provided dozens of local young people with meaningful employment opportunities and connected many to workforce training programs, including the CTA’s Second Chance Program. While some youth were placed directly at the Hope Center, others were assigned to roles across various components of the city’s broader youth employment initiative. The initiative includes several key programs aimed at empowering young people through hands-on experience, leadership development, and civic engagement.

“Expanding youth employment was a promise I made to the people of Chicago who wanted to see more of our young people with productive and safe ways to spend their summers,” Johnson said, according to the Chicago Defender. “I am proud that when it comes to summer youth employment, we can tell Chicagoans in no uncertain terms: promises made, promises kept.”

Mayor Johnson is on track to expand summer youth employment by 40%, hitting a projected goal of 29,000. The total number of hirings from the program will be announced when it concludes in August.

One Summer Chicago is broken down into different tiers, each carrying employment opportunities designed to boost the success of Chicago’s youth. For example, Chicagobility provides summer learning opportunities for 14–15-year-olds through project-based skill-building experiences. The Summer Youth Employment Program supports career exploration and job placements for youth ages 16–24, helping them build pathways to long-term success. Meanwhile, the Safe Spaces for Youth Program employs young people in community-based roles where they plan and host peer-led events throughout the year.

Young people, looking to secure full-time employment year-round, can enroll in The Chicago Youth Service Corps. Designed for teens and young adults ages 16–24, the program focuses on civic leadership and community involvement.

One Summer Chicago collaborates with a wide range of city departments, local organizations, and institutions—including After School Matters, the Chicago Transit Authority, the Chicago Housing Authority, Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago, and the Chicago Park District—to create meaningful employment opportunities and invest in the future of the city’s youth, according to the program’s website. Most positions offer 20 to 25 hours of work per week, and a work permit is not required for participants ages 16 and up.

The selection process varies depending on the partnering agency and specific program. While some opportunities require interviews or meet certain eligibility criteria, others may use a random lottery system for selection. Each program has its own application process and may include additional qualifications for participation.

