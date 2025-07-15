Trey Songz Accused Of Putting Hands On Photographer, Cops Investigating

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Trey Songz is back in the headlines for allegedly putting his hands on a photographer during an event at Ivy.

According to TMZ, photographer Isaa Mansoor was hired by the venue’s owner to snap pics of the R&B singer during his appearance, but things reportedly got heated when Songz wasn’t feeling the attention. Mansoor says Trigga was already getting irritated by fans trying to get selfies and videos. The tipping point came when the owner asked Mansoor to grab one last shot of Songz in front of the venue’s logo.

That’s when the singer allegedly snapped and went off.

In a video shared by Mansoor, Songz appears to lunge at him. The photographer claims he was punched on the side of the head, thrown against a wall, and that both of his cameras were damaged in the scuffle. In the clip, when the venue owner tries to step in, Songz can be heard saying he doesn’t “give a f*ck” about knowing him.

Love The Urban Daily? Get more! Join the The Urban Daily Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

After the incident, Mansoor got checked out by doctors. A CT scan and X-rays showed he suffered a concussion, migraines, and ankle pain. He’s now on medication and has filed a police report.

Trey’s lawyer, Ted Anastasiou, clapped back at the media coverage with a statement, saying: “The media is unfairly turning an unfinished story into clickbait… What happened at The Ivy was the result of increasingly aggressive paparazzi invading an artist’s personal space, conduct that puts everyone at risk… Trey disputes the characterization of events, is cooperating fully with authorities, and looks forward to the facts speaking for themselves.”

At this point, the investigation is still active, with police looking into the footage and statements from everyone involved. No charges have been filed yet, but things could change quickly as more details come to light.

Trey Songz Accused Of Putting Hands On Photographer, Cops Investigating was originally published on hiphopwired.com