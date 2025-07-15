BeyHive Assemble: Unreleased Beyoncé Music Pilfered In Atlanta

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Police in Atlanta are on the lookout for a suspect who broke into a vehicle belonging to Beyoncé’s choreographer, stealing a laptop and hard drives, which contained unreleased music from the Grammy award-winning artist. According to local reporting, the theft occurred on July 8, less than 48 hours before the beginning of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour concerts at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In an emergency call, Grant confirmed that he and a dancer for the singer, Diandre Blue, had only parked in the garage for an hour.



“Someone broke into my car,” Grant said to the emergency dispatcher on his call reporting the theft from his Jeep Wagoneer, which was parked in a garage deck by the Krog Street Market. “I was parked in a garage while I went to a restaurant. But they stole, like my computers and everything, but it has the tracker on it.” According to the incident report, the suspect broke into the vehicle from the rear window.



Law enforcement officials reported that “The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists,” in addition to clothing, designer sunglasses and a pair of AirPod Max earbuds. They also stated that the AirPods were traced to an unnamed suspect in an undisclosed location, who they questioned. According to reporting from the New York Times, the vehicle was dusted for fingerprints, yielding two very faint prints.

“At this time, the suspect remains outstanding, and their identity is not yet available for release,” said Atlanta Police Department spokesman John Predmore in a statement. The incident report also stated that there was surveillance video that captured the break-in, and that the suspect might’ve been driving a red 2025 Hyundai Electra. Beyoncé finished the last of her performances in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday night (July 14).

