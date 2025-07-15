Drake Affiliate Top5 Reportedly Stabbed In The Neck In London
Toronto rapper Top5, a known associate of global superstar Drake, was reportedly the victim of a violent stabbing incident in London over the weekend.
According to social media sources including DJ Akademiks and Keep6ixSolid, the incident occurred while Top5 was engaging with fans in public. A masked assailant allegedly approached him and stabbed him in the neck without warning. Top5 had traveled to London to support Drake, who was headlining three consecutive nights at the Wireless Festival.
The mood was expected to be celebratory, but the shocking attack has shifted attention to concerns over the safety of public figures abroad. Though the exact time and motive behind the stabbing remain unclear, reports confirm that Top5 fortunately survived the attack and is currently recovering.
As of now, neither Top5 nor his team have made any public statements about the incident. Authorities have yet to release additional information or confirm any arrests. The silence from Top5’s camp has fueled speculation online, but many are urging fans and media outlets to refrain from jumping to conclusions until verified updates emerge.
We hope to see a full recovery for Top5 and anticipate more clarity as local investigations continue. In the meantime, the Hip-Hop community stands in cautious solidarity, awaiting further updates on his condition and the circumstances surrounding the attack.
- HHW Exclusive: Day26 Co-Signs Rising R&B Group WANMOR
- Ye AKA Please Take His Phone Shares Unfinished Version Of ‘Bully’ Album
- Yella Beezy Charged With Murder In Connection Death of Texas Rapper MO3
- Fivio Foreign Quietly Locked Up Since January for Gun Incident with Woman
- Party With A Purpose: Actor, Organizer Kendrick Sampson’s Birthday Bash Builds Power & Community
Drake Affiliate Top5 Reportedly Stabbed In The Neck In London was originally published on hiphopwired.com
