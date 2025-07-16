Metro Boomin Announces “A FUTURISTIC SUMMA” Mixtape Dropping July 22

Source: Dominik Bindl/GA / Getty

Metro Boomin is switching things up this summer.

The superstar producer just announced that his new mixtape “A FUTURISTIC SUMMA” is dropping July 22, just a week from today. Known for his dark, cinematic beats and chart-topping collabs, Metro is stepping into a different lane with this one, and fans are here for it.

Young Metro kicked things off on the Fourth of July with the lead single “Slide,” featuring Roscoe Dash. It’s a bouncy, feel-good track that brings some real summertime energy, and it’s only the beginning. Roscoe is just one of 16 brand-new collaborators Metro tapped for this tape. It’s a fresh lineup, showing he’s focused on introducing new sounds and voices. Quavo and Atlanta rapper J Money are the only other guests he’s confirmed so far, and the rest are still under wraps

The full 20-song tracklist was unveiled through a 2000s-style blog Metro personally created. That throwback vibe lines up with the mixtape’s overall feel, which leans heavily into early Southern Hip-Hop influence, a clear nod to the era that helped shape Metro’s sound coming up. This move is a major switch-up from his recent work with Future on their joint album We Don’t Trust You, which shook up the game earlier this year.

That project gave us songs like “Type Sh*t,” “Everyday Hustle,” and of course “Like That”, the track that kicked off the now-infamous Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef.

The St.Louis native is once again stepping outside the box and pushing boundaries. This time, he’s diving into a futuristic Southern sound that hasn’t gotten its flowers in a long time, a wave pioneered by artists like Rich Kidz, J Money, Roscoe Dash, and others who helped define a unique, melodic lane in Hip-Hop during the late 2000s and early 2010s. While many have borrowed from that style, no one has truly dedicated an entire project to it, until now. Metro’s tapping into that overlooked era and reimagining it through his own modern lens, creating a mixtape that feels both nostalgic and ahead of its time.

